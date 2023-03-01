The 37-year-old driver ignored signals to stop and raced off after officers spotted him speeding close to Turf Moor in Burnley at around 3-15am today.

He was seen again a short time later in Todmorden Road and made off down Thursfield Road where he collided with two parked cars. Nobody was injured and only minor damage was caused to the two vehicles.

The culprit then tried to escape again - this time on foot - but returned to his vehicle after being warned that police dog PD Hulk, a German Shepherd, was waiting in the wings.

Police have arrested a Burnley poacher who crashed his car containing a deer carcass.

Officers searched his car and found a Lurcher dog, a deer carcass, night-vision binoculars and other poaching-related paraphernalia.

Insp Damian Pemberton, of Burnley and Padiham Police, said: “Poaching is something we take seriously as we know what a detrimental effect it has on our rural communities. This vehicle came to the attention of patrols last night and a man is now under arrest on suspicion of this type of offence. He remains in custody this morning while our enquiries continue.

“As always, we encourage anybody with information about rural crime to contact us straightaway. Around three quarters of Lancashire is classed as rural and we work hard to keep those areas safe, and the information you share with us plays an important part in this.”

You can report a crime on 101 and at https://orlo.uk/9deSC