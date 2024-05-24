Burnley man wanted on recall to prison and in connection with burglary

By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th May 2024, 16:31 BST
He has a scar on his right cheek and distinctive tattoos.

An appeal has been launched to find a wanted man with links to Burnley and Pendle.

Peter Everall is wanted in connection with an investigation into burglary and on recall to prison.

Peter Everall is wanted in connection with an investigation into burglary and on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 51-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, with blue eyes and a bald head.

He has a scar on his right cheek and distinctive tattoos on his head, neck, and left arm.

Peter has links to Burnley and Pendle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

