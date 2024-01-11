Burnley man to appear in court charged with series of offences including stalking making threats to kill and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Messages sent to the victim included threats to destroy her property and contained videos of the male hurting his dog. In consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Lancashire Police have charged Kristen Burbridge, of Branch Road, with four counts of criminal damage, two counts of making threats to kill, threatening criminal damage, intentional strangulation, stalking, sending malicious communications and causing unecessary suffering to an animal. Burbridge was remanded to appear before the courts in February.
Lancashire Police have reiterated the message to the public its commitment to secure charges against those who commit serious and violent offences of this nature and that it will not be tolerated.