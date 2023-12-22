A man has been jailed for 14 months after leading police on a car chase while under the influence of drugs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers signalled for the Fiat 500 car, being driven by Jason Ramsey to stop. Instead, he sped up, reaching speeds of over 80mph whilst in a 30mph zone. Ramsey stopped and was detained by police and he failed our roadside drug test. It also transpired he was disqualified from driving.

Ramsey (47) of Wellesley Street, Burnley was charged with failing to stop, using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, dangerous driving and two counts of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...