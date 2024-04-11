Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Habibur Masum (25) of Leamington Avenue was charged yesterday with the murder of Kulsuma Akter and also a charge of possession of a bladed article. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday, April) 11th.

A 23-year-old man arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail.

A 25-year-old man from Burnley was charged yesterday with the murder of young mum Kulsuma Akter in Bradford

Four other men were arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences. The men aged 23, 26, 28, and 29, from the West Midlands area, are currently in custody.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to report it via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1071 of 6 April. Information can also be given to the Major Incident Public Portal via this link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)