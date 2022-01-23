Burnley man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing incident

The arrest took place yesterday

Lee Hart was being sought by police in connection to an incident in the early hours of December 16th, where a 43-year-old man suffered a wound to the neck.

Following public appeals, Hart was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday (Saturday).

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "A man wanted by police in connection with a serious assault in Burnley has been arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Lee Hart (38) was wanted in connection with a stabbing in Clifton Street in the early hours of December 16th where a 43-year-old man suffered a wound to the neck.

"Following several public appeals for information, Hart was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday (Saturday) in Oxford.