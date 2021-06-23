Burnley man (39) accused of possessing over 30,000 indecent images of children to face trial at crown court

Christopher Mead is said to have had 350 pictures of Category A- the most serious level- 1,015 photos of Category B and more than 28,700 images at Category C, on an electronic device.

He is also alleged to have had videos of bestiality, the hearing, before the town’s magistrates, was told.

Mead, of Spencer Street, is accused of one allegation of possessing an extreme pornographic image and four counts of making an indecent photograph/ pseudo -photograph of a child, all alleged to have taken place between November 2012 and June 2019, in Burnley.

