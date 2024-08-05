A community clean-up operation was mobilised within a matter of minutes after three Muslim graves were vandalised with grey paint today.

Police were called at around 4-15pm to Burnley Cemetery in Rossendale Road following reports that paint had been poured across headstones in a Muslim burial area.

The leader of Burnley Council, Coun. Afrasiab Anwar MBE, said: "What type of evil individual(s) would undertake such outrageous actions, in a sacrosanct place of reflection, where loved ones are buried, solely intended to provoke racial tensions? We are working with the police to identify the perpetrator(s) and to ensure they are reprimanded at the earliest opportunity. There is CCTV footage at the cemetery which the police are working through, and we are working with the police to ensure a heightened police presence in the area.

Debbie , from Freshfields, came with soft drinks, while Fr Alex Frost and the Rev. Kat Gregory-Whitham visited the cemetery in order to show solidary.

"There are heinous individuals who are looking to provoke a reaction in our communities. With actions like this, it is extremely difficult to remain calm, but I would urge you not to react to the provocation.”

Fr Alex Frost and the Rev. Kat Gregory-Witham said: “We’re appalled with what we’ve witnessed and we’re heartbroken that families from our Muslim communities have had to face some terrible scenes in the cemetery. Imagine that if this was a grave for one of your loved ones? Nothing will divide us, and your evil actions are not welcome here. I encourage the people of Burnley to seek the common good and to act with love and peace.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "The investigation into this matter is very much ongoing. We are taking this matter incredibly seriously and this is being treated as a hate crime. We do not tolerate hate of any form, and we will do everything in our power to identify the offenders and take the appropriate action. Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 quoting log 0982 of August 5."