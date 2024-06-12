Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is underway to repair the damage caused to Burnley bus station after a double decker blaze on Monday night.

Three bus lanes affected by the fire have been fenced off but the station remains ‘fully functional’ with bus services running as normal, a spokesman for Burnley Council said today.

The spokesman added: "A section of the bus station canopy overhanging the bus lanes has been damaged and will need reinstating. Any loose and damaged panels have been removed for safety reasons as a temporary measure. There's no apparent damage to the passenger concourse at this point.

"All affected bus lanes will remain closed until repairs are completed. Bus station staff have taken steps to mitigate any impact this incident will have on passengers using the station. Work is underway to start the process of reinstating the damaged part of the building to its original state."

Fire crews from Burnley, Nelson, Padiham and Great Harwood were at the scene of the blaze for three hours after being called out at around 11pm. A 14-year-old boy was arrested yesterday on suspicion of arson endangering life and criminal damage.

The teenager is in custody and police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward while inquiries into the incident continue.