Penwortham burglary suspect charged 48 hours after intruder sneaked through open back door

Published 16th Jul 2025, 11:46 BST
A 34-year-old man has been charged with burglary after sneaking through an open back door in Penwortham.

Brendan Duff, of Back Mount Street, Chorley was arrested on suspicion of entering a home in Moorhey Crescent, off Cop Lane, on Friday (July 11).

It was later discovered that £100 in cash had been taken from an upstairs drawer. He was arrested on Monday and charged with burglary in a dwelling.

Brendan Duff, 34, of Back Mount Street, Chorley was arrested on suspicion of entering a home in Moorhey Crescent, off Cop Lane, Penwortham on Friday (July 11)
Brendan Duff, 34, of Back Mount Street, Chorley was arrested on suspicion of entering a home in Moorhey Crescent, off Cop Lane, Penwortham on Friday (July 11) | Google

A police spokesperson said: “We have charged a man following a burglary in South Ribble in which cash was stolen.

“It happened on Moorhey Crescent in Penwortham last Friday (July 11). It was reported a suspect had entered the house through an open back door and it was later discovered that £100 in cash had been taken from an upstairs drawer.

“Following enquiries by the South Residential Burglary Team, a 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday and we can now tell you that Brendan Duff, 34, of Back Mount Street, Chorley has been charged with burglary in a dwelling.

“He will appear at Preston Magistrates Court today.”

Another result for Op Defender

Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

