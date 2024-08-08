Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A burglar has been jailed after targeting a church in Clayton-le-Moors while the priest was performing mass has been jailed

Paul Dwyer used a brick to smash the window of St Mary’s RC Church’s presbytery on Devonshire Drive on July 6.

The 62-year-old then searched through the rooms before stealing a guitar and case as well as a passport.

Paul Dwyer was jailed for more than two years after breaking into the presbytery of a church in Clayton-le-Moors | Lancashire Police

He did this while the priest was performing mass.

Dwyer was recognised on CCTV footage by the priest as being someone he had known for many years through working on outreach programmes.

The stolen guitar case was found at Dwyer’s home when he was arrested two days later.

Dwyer, of Devonshire Road, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling house.

He was jailed for two years and four months after appearing at Burnley Crown Court on Wednesday.

Lancashire Police said Dwyer was a ‘three strike’ burglar, with three burglary convictions since 1999.