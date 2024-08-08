Burglar who targeted Clayton-le-Moors church as priest who had helped him was performing mass jailed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 14:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A burglar has been jailed after targeting a church in Clayton-le-Moors while the priest was performing mass has been jailed

Paul Dwyer used a brick to smash the window of St Mary’s RC Church’s presbytery on Devonshire Drive on July 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 62-year-old then searched through the rooms before stealing a guitar and case as well as a passport.

Paul Dwyer was jailed for more than two years after breaking into the presbytery of a church in Clayton-le-MoorsPaul Dwyer was jailed for more than two years after breaking into the presbytery of a church in Clayton-le-Moors
Paul Dwyer was jailed for more than two years after breaking into the presbytery of a church in Clayton-le-Moors | Lancashire Police

He did this while the priest was performing mass.

Dwyer was recognised on CCTV footage by the priest as being someone he had known for many years through working on outreach programmes.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The stolen guitar case was found at Dwyer’s home when he was arrested two days later.

Dwyer, of Devonshire Road, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling house.

He was jailed for two years and four months after appearing at Burnley Crown Court on Wednesday.

Lancashire Police said Dwyer was a ‘three strike’ burglar, with three burglary convictions since 1999.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceCCTVPoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice