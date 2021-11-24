A spokesperson for the nature reserve said: "Sadly last night (Tuesday) we were the victims of vandalism."

The reserve was forced to close for a bit while staff worked hard to repair the damage.

A spokesperson for the police said the investigation is ongoing: "We were called at the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday) morning after 1am.

Brockholes Nature Reserve which was the target for vandalism.

"There was damage to the entrance and the padlock had been cut. Two tills have been stolen."