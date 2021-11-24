Brockholes Nature Reserve subject to 'vandalism' as police investigate theft of tills
Police are investigating after two tills were stolen from Brockholes Nature Reserve on Tuesday evening.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 12:57 pm
A spokesperson for the nature reserve said: "Sadly last night (Tuesday) we were the victims of vandalism."
The reserve was forced to close for a bit while staff worked hard to repair the damage.
A spokesperson for the police said the investigation is ongoing: "We were called at the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday) morning after 1am.
"There was damage to the entrance and the padlock had been cut. Two tills have been stolen."
Anyone with information which may help police with their enquiries are asked to contact: 101 citing log number 0056 November 23.