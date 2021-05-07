British man killed in Tenerife believed to be from Lancashire

Spanish police are investigating

The un-named 31-year-old, who is believed to have links to Preston and Lancaster, died during a suspected burglary at his home, according to reports in The Sun.

The incident occurred last night (Thursday) in the Island Village complex in Playa de las Americas.

Three people are believed to have been arrested.

Posts on social media carried tributes and showed flowers at the scene, with a woman posting : "I will miss you for the rest of my life."

Another said: "Taken far too young."

The victim is believed to have been educated in Preston.

Newspaper reports quoted the National Police saying the investigation into the man's death was continuing.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for the Lancashire coroner said the office had not been informed of any death abroad,