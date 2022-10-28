David Howie, 52, carried out physical assaults on his young victim and incited her to engage in sexual activity online.

The abuse took place between 2016 and 2020 in the Blackburn and Scarborough areas when the girl was aged between nine and 12.

Howie, of Bridlington, Humberside, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday (October 28).

He was convicted of 12 counts of sexual assault on a child under 13 and causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He was found not guilty of a further two offences and will be sentenced in February next year.

DC Jo Billington, of the East Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team (RASSO), said: “David Howie has taken advantage of this young girl to satisfy his own perverted sexual desires and by doing so has effectively stolen her innocence.

"I would like to commend her for having the courage to both come forward and disclose what happened to her and for going through the court process which has meant reliving her abuse.

“I hope this conviction, and the sentence which will follow, will give others who may have suffered similar abuse the courage to speak up in the knowledge that we will believe them, we will investigate professionally and sensitively, and we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice.”

To report a crime email [email protected] or call 101.

