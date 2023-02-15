News you can trust since 1886
Brianna Ghey police update as two 15-year-olds are charged with her murder

Two 15-year-olds have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who was found dead in a Cheshire park.

By Matthew Calderbank
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 8:16am

Cheshire Police said the 15-year-old girl, from Warrington, and the 15-year-old boy, from Leigh, were charged earlier this morning (Wednesday, February 14).

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay fatally wounded on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Police are exploring whether Brianna, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.

On Tuesday evening people gathered for candlelit vigils at St George’s Hall in Liverpool and at College Green in Bristol.

More vigils are due to be held across the country in coming days.

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her,” said her grieving family.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. She was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”