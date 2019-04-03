BREAKING: Hillsborough trial - hung jury in Preston Crown Court over Duckenfield but Mackrell guilty of a health and safety offence

Jurors at Preston Crown Court have been discharged after failing to reach a verdict in the case of match commander David Duckenfield.

Duckenfield was accused of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

But the jury found Graham Mackrell GUILTY of a health and safety breach linked to the 1989 football disaster.

'Hung jury' means that required majority of jury unable to agree on a verdict one way or another. The CPS will now carefully consider the position - it may decide to proceed with a retrial against Duckenfield, but it may also decide not to proceed.

It is understood the prosecution will seek a retrial of David Duckenfield.

Ninety-six men, women and children died in the crush in pens at the Leppings Lane end of the Sheffield Wednesday ground at the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

READ MORE

(proceeding)