Brave Preston mum barricades children in en-suite bathroom to protect them from intruder who smashed into their home

A mum and her children were left terrified when a stranger forced his way into their Preston home in the middle of the night.

Intruder Zak Anthony Weyer woke the victim - to whom he has no connection - as he hammered on her door, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

Mason House Crescent, Ingol



His bizarre and terrifying actions prompted the quick thinking mum to barricade herself and her children in a bedroom.



She had to drag a kingsize bed across the doorway.

The court heard on April 6 this year the mum had woken to hear banging noises.



When she looked outside she saw the 20-year-old defendant appearing to be making demands to see a child.



Prosecuting, Peter Bardsley confirmed the intruder and his victim were not known to each other.



As the frightened mum called police to the property on Mason House Crescent, Ingol, the 20-year-old went to the back of the house.



He then smashed a patio window in order to force his way in.



At this stage the terrified woman decided to lock her children in an en suite bathroom in order to protect them.



Weyer, of Crompton Street, Ribbleton, Preston, was arrested, still lingering at the scene, when officers from Lancashire police arrived.



He has since pleaded guilty to a charge of using violence to secure entry to premises.



The magistrates’ bench considered a pre sentence report written by the probation service.



They imposed a 40 day rehabilitation activity requirement - which means he will be supervised by probation officers.



He has also been ordered to pay the woman £520 in compensation.