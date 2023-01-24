Police in Bradford are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Dale Poppleton who is wanted in connection with a “serious offence”.

The 41-year-old is described as a white male, 6ft 1in tall and of medium build.

Officers said he is “very distinctive” due to the fact that he has half an ear (right side).

He is thought to have connections to not only the Bradford area but the North of England.

He was last seen in East Yorkshire.

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate Poppleton but he is deliberately evading police,” a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

Dale Poppleton, 41, who is wanted in connection with 'serious offence' has links to northern England

Anyone who sees Poppleton is asked to not approach him.

Instead, call police immediately on 999 or 101, or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting crime reference 13230018345.