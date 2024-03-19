Lancashire Police arrest 16-year-olds after police chase Seat Leon stolen from Preston car dealership
Two 16-year-olds were arrested after police chased a car stolen from a dealership near Preston.
Patrols were alerted to the theft of a Seat Leon car from the MotorTrust dealership in Blackpool Road, Clifton at around 4pm yesterday.
Officers in Leyland spotted the stolen car around 30 minutes later in the Farington Moss area and gave chase.
A high-speed pursuit ensued before officers stopped the stolen Seat and arrested its teenage driver and a passenger.
Lancashire Police said two boys, both aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking of a motor vehicle and remain in custody.
A police spokesperson said: "Two teenagers have been arrested after a car was taken from a dealership near Preston.
"We were called at 3.59pm yesterday (March 18) to a business on Blackpool Road, Clifton, to a report of theft of a Seat Leon car.
"At approximately 4.30pm, our officers stopped a car in the Farington Moss area of Leyland following a short pursuit.