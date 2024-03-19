Lancashire Police arrest 16-year-olds after police chase Seat Leon stolen from Preston car dealership

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested following a high-speed police chase.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Mar 2024, 14:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two 16-year-olds were arrested after police chased a car stolen from a dealership near Preston.

Patrols were alerted to the theft of a Seat Leon car from the MotorTrust dealership in Blackpool Road, Clifton at around 4pm yesterday.

Police gave chase to a Seat Leon car which was stolen from the MotorTrust dealership in Blackpool Road, Clifton, near PrestonPolice gave chase to a Seat Leon car which was stolen from the MotorTrust dealership in Blackpool Road, Clifton, near Preston
Police gave chase to a Seat Leon car which was stolen from the MotorTrust dealership in Blackpool Road, Clifton, near Preston
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers in Leyland spotted the stolen car around 30 minutes later in the Farington Moss area and gave chase.

A high-speed pursuit ensued before officers stopped the stolen Seat and arrested its teenage driver and a passenger.

Lancashire Police said two boys, both aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking of a motor vehicle and remain in custody.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Police statment

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: "Two teenagers have been arrested after a car was taken from a dealership near Preston.

"We were called at 3.59pm yesterday (March 18) to a business on Blackpool Road, Clifton, to a report of theft of a Seat Leon car.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

"At approximately 4.30pm, our officers stopped a car in the Farington Moss area of Leyland following a short pursuit.

"Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking of a motor vehicle and remain in custody."

Related topics:LeylandCliftonBlackpool RoadSeat LeonSeat