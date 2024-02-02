News you can trust since 1886
Leyland boy threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Hough Lane

The boy was riding his bike in the town centre when he was menaced by a balaclava-clad teenager wielding a knife.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:56 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 11:02 GMT
A teenage boy was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Leyland.

The youngster was riding his bike in Hough Lane on Saturday (January 27) when he was ambushed near the Churchill Way roundabout at around 7pm.

An older boy wearing a balaclava pulled out a large knife and threatened to stab the terrified youngster unless he handed over his bike.

The youngster was riding his bike in Hough Lane on Saturday (January 27) when he was ambushed near the Churchill Way roundabout in Leyland town centre

The robbery was witnessed by members of the public, including a driver who bravely intervened. The boy managed to get away unharmed.

Lancashire Police said the knife-wielding teenager has not been identified but they are investigating. The force is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.10pm on January 27 to Hough Lane, Leyland, to a report of public order.

"A teenage boy riding a bike was threatened by a suspect with a weapon. He managed to leave the scene unharmed.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact 101 – log 1120 of January 27, 2024."

