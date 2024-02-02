Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenage boy was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Leyland.

The youngster was riding his bike in Hough Lane on Saturday (January 27) when he was ambushed near the Churchill Way roundabout at around 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An older boy wearing a balaclava pulled out a large knife and threatened to stab the terrified youngster unless he handed over his bike.

The youngster was riding his bike in Hough Lane on Saturday (January 27) when he was ambushed near the Churchill Way roundabout in Leyland town centre

The robbery was witnessed by members of the public, including a driver who bravely intervened. The boy managed to get away unharmed.

Lancashire Police said the knife-wielding teenager has not been identified but they are investigating. The force is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.10pm on January 27 to Hough Lane, Leyland, to a report of public order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A teenage boy riding a bike was threatened by a suspect with a weapon. He managed to leave the scene unharmed.