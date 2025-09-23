A knife-wielding teenager was filmed chasing another boy around a play area in Penwortham.

The shocking incident happened near the community centre in Kingsfold Drive on Thursday (September 18).

The incident happened near Kingsfold Play Area on Kingsfold Drive, Penwortham on Thursday, September 18 | Google

Families watched in horror as the younger boy “ran for his life”, while others filmed the incident and later shared the footage on Facebook.

One eyewitness, posting anonymously, shared a clip to a local community page showing the victim sprinting desperately across the park to get away from the armed youth.

They said: “If your child was out in Kingsfold last night (Thursday, September 18) in a grey tracksuit, you might want to be a good parent and pat them down…. A lad in a grey tracksuit chasing another lad in a black tracksuit with a knife. Yes the video is awful.”

The youngster was not harmed but a member of the boy’s family said the incident was reported to Lancashire Police and has asked anyone with information to get in touch with the force on 101.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.