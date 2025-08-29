Boy, 15, charged with drugs and weapons offences in Bamber Bridge as police crack down on 'nuisance teens'

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 29th Aug 2025, 09:50 BST
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and a class B drug.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was arrested after police responded to reports of anti-social behaviour in Bamber Bridge.

Most Popular

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was arrested after police responded to reports of anti-social behaviour in Bamber Bridge.placeholder image
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was arrested after police responded to reports of anti-social behaviour in Bamber Bridge. | LEP

A police spokesperson said: “You may be aware of some issues in Bamber Bridge regarding anti-social behaviour, and we wanted to bring you an update.

“Yesterday, a 15-year-old boy from Bamber Bridge was charged with the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and the possession of a class B drug.

“We aren’t able to name the boy, as he is under the age of 18, and we have turned off commenting on this post to minimise any risk of prejudicing a potential trial.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know that this kind of behaviour has understandably impacted the community in and around Bamber Bridge over time, so we felt it was really important to provide this update today to offer some reassurance that our officers are very much aware of your concerns, and we will continue to disrupt this behaviour, regardless of the age of those involved.

“If you do want to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour to us, we would encourage you to do so. You can get in touch with us on 101, or if a crime is ongoing, call 999.”

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceSouth Ribble
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice