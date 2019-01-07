Boy, 14, in court charged with raping 13-year-old girl on New Year's Day

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with raping a 13-year-old girl on New Year's Day.

The young teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, comes from the Freckleton area.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court

He is charged with raping a 13-year-old girl on New Year's Day and sexually assaulting the same victim on New Year's Eve.

He appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

She granted him bail pending his trial which will take place at Preston Youth Court on April 4 this year.