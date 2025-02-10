A man’s body was sadly found in the River Ribble in Preston yesterday.

His body was found in the river near Avenham Park at 1.26pm and his death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’.

Police cordoned off the riverside while his body was recovered by fire crews and CSI conducted a forensic examination.

Lancashire Police said the man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at 1.26pm on Sunday (February 9) to The Boulevard, Preston, to a report that a body had been found in the river.

“The emergency services attended, and very sadly the body of a man in his 60s was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and our enquiries are continuing.”