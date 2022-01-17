Body of missing 35-year-old Blackpool man Craig Daffern found in Preston
Police officers searching for a missing man from Blackpool have sadly found a body.
Lancashire Police issued an urgent appeal on Saturday (January 15) to help find missing 35-year-old Craig Daffern, who was last seen in the Paddock Close area of the resort at 2.30pm on Friday.
On Sunday evening (January 16), officers found the body of a man in the Catforth area of Preston.
Although formal identification has not yet taken place, police believe it to be that of Mr Daffern.
A police spokesman said: "Mr Daffern’s next of kin have been informed of the latest development. Our thoughts very much remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.
"We would like to thank everybody who shared and supported our appeals."