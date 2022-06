Police were called to a report of a sudden death in Wellington Road at around 5.30am on Tuesday (June 21).

The body of a man, believed to be in his 50s, was found in an alleyway when officers arrived.

“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The body of a man was found near Wellington Road in Blackburn (Credit: Google)

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”