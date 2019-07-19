Body of man in his 30s discovered in Ribbleton

Have your say

A man's body has been discovered in a ginnel in Ribbleton.

Police were called to Hazelhurst Road at 8am yesterday (July 18) after a member of the public found a man unresponsive in ginnel between two homes.

The body of a man in his 30s was found in a ginnel between two homes in Hazelhurst Avenue on Thursday morning (July 18)

The ambulance service attended, but the man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the death as 'sudden', but confirmed that the cause is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at shortly before 8am on Thursday, July 18, to reports of a sudden death in Preston.

"We attended Hazelhurst Road in Ribbleton and sadly found the body of a man aged in his 30s in a ginnel between two houses.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner."