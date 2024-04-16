Body of man in his 50s found in Lancashire woodland near Entwistle and Wayoh reservoirs

Police and paramedics were called to woodland where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 16th Apr 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 11:50 BST
A body has been found in woodland near a Lancashire reservoir.

Police were called to woods in Turton, near Entwistle and Wayoh Reservoirs, where a man’s body was discovered on Sunday night.

Lancashire Police said the man was aged in his 50s. His death is being treated as ‘non-suspicious’, said the force.

Officers and paramedics were called to the scene at around 9.45pm in response to a “concern for welfare call”. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death has not been confirmed at this stage. Lancashire Police said a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Police were called to woods in Turton, near Entwistle and Wayoh Reservoirs, after a man’s body was discovered on Sunday night

Police statement

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a concern for welfare in a wooded area of Turton at around 9:45pm on Sunday night.

“Very sadly, the body of a man in his 50s was found. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time.

“His death is being treated as non-suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”

