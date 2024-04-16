Body of man in his 50s found in Lancashire woodland near Entwistle and Wayoh reservoirs
A body has been found in woodland near a Lancashire reservoir.
Police were called to woods in Turton, near Entwistle and Wayoh Reservoirs, where a man’s body was discovered on Sunday night.
Lancashire Police said the man was aged in his 50s. His death is being treated as ‘non-suspicious’, said the force.
Officers and paramedics were called to the scene at around 9.45pm in response to a “concern for welfare call”. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
His cause of death has not been confirmed at this stage. Lancashire Police said a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a concern for welfare in a wooded area of Turton at around 9:45pm on Sunday night.
“Very sadly, the body of a man in his 50s was found. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time.
“His death is being treated as non-suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”