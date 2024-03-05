Breaking

Blackpool Spirit of Youth Junior Football Club coach Aaron Clark jailed for 15 years for raping girls under 13

Aaron Clarke, a former coach with Spirit of Youth Junior Football Club, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court today.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th Mar 2024, 16:18 GMT
A coach with a children's football team has been jailed for raping a girl aged under 13.

Clark, who was also employed as a taxi driver in the resort, was jailed for 15 years with an extended licence period of one year.

Blackpool youth football coach Aaron Clark jailed for 16 years for raping girls under 13

He pleaded guilty to four counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault by penetration on two girls aged under 13.

His heinous crimes have shocked parents connected to the junior club, who said they 'no idea'.

One parent said: "We were all massively shocked when this came out. We were absolutely clueless. No one had any idea at all.

"We trusted he had a DBS check for his coaching role and for his job as a taxi driver.

"What happened would have never of crossed our minds."

