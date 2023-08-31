News you can trust since 1886
Blackpool teenager seriously injured after being knocked down in Bloomfield Road

A teenager was seriously injured after he was knocked down in Blackpool last night (Wednesday, August 30).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 13:51 BST
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with broken bones after he was struck by a car in Bloomfield Road, Blackpool at around 9pm on Thursday (August 30). A 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous drivingAn 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with broken bones after he was struck by a car in Bloomfield Road, Blackpool at around 9pm on Thursday (August 30). A 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with broken bones after he was struck by a car in Bloomfield Road, Blackpool at around 9pm on Thursday (August 30). A 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Bloomfield Road and Seasiders Way shortly before 9pm.

The 18-year-old suffered major-trauma injuries and remains in a serious condition in hospital, said a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service.

The driver stopped at the scene and a 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving.

He remains in custody this afternoon (Thursday, August 31) and Lancashire Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

Bloomfield Road was closed from the football ground to Lytham Road for a number of hours while police and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at around 8.55pm to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a man aged 18, was taken to hospital with several broken bones.

"A 21-year-old man from Preston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving. He remains in custody.”

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service added: “We responded to reports of a man involved in a collision with a car. He was taken to hospital to be treated for major-trauma related injuries.”

Anybody with information should Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 1532 of August 30.