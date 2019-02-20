Blackpool sex offender wanted by police after release from Leyland prison

Have your say

A convicted sex offender is wanted by police on recall to prison.

Christopher Wright, 41, of no fixed address, was released from HMP Wymott prison on Monday.

Christopher Wright

He was due to attend approved premises in Manchester but has failed to appear.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, or medium build.

He is missing an upper middle tooth and wears two earrings in his left ear.

Wright has links to the Scotland, West Midlands and Worcester areas.

He was jailed for offences including sexual assault and attempted kidnap in Blackpool in August 2014.

Det Sgt Angela Grey, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information leading to Christopher Wright’s whereabouts.

“He is wanted on prison recall after failing to appear at his approved premises following his prison release.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police.”

If you have any information please call (01253) 604019 or email mosovowest@lancashire.pnn.police.uk