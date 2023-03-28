News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
3 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
6 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
8 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
8 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
9 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Blackpool Police issue WhatsApp scam warning: This is how you can protect your social media account from fraud

Police are warning Blackpool residents about a new WhatsApp scam, where criminals pose as a friend and ask for a security code before locking you out of your account.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Action Fraud has received over 60 reports relating to this scam, but they have issued advice on ways to reduce your risk.

What is the WhatsApp scam?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scam begins when a criminal gets access to another WhatsApp account which has you listed as a contact.

Blackpool Police issue WhatsApp scam warning
Blackpool Police issue WhatsApp scam warning
Blackpool Police issue WhatsApp scam warning
Most Popular

The criminal, posing as your friend or someone that’s a member of a WhatsApp group you’re in, will then send you seemingly normal messages to try and start a conversation with you.

However, around the same time you will receive a text message from WhatsApp with a six-digit code. This is because the criminal has been trying to login to WhatsApp using your mobile number. The criminal will claim that they sent you their code by accident and ask you to help them by sending it to them. Once the criminal has this code, they can login to your WhatsApp account and lock you out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The criminal will then use the same tactic with your WhatsApp contacts in an effort to steal more accounts and use them to perpetrate fraud.

Read More
Missing young girls from Blackpool who ran away from home were returned safely t...

How can I protect myself from the WhatsApp scam?

There are a few steps you can take to protect yourself against this scam.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is what Action Fraud, the national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre, recommend.

Set up two-step verification to give an extra layer of protection to your account: Tap Settings > Account >Two-step verification > Enable.

THINK. CALL. If a family member or friend makes an unusual request on WhatsApp, always call the person to confirm their identity.

Never share your account’s activation code (that’s the 6 digit code you receive via SMS)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can report spam messages or block a sender within WhatsApp. Press and hold on the message bubble, select ‘Report’ and then follow the instructions.

What can I do if I have been a victim of a scam?

If you have been a victim of fraud or cyber crime, report it to Action Fraud or 0300 123 2040.