Emergency services were called after a woman was found unresponsive at an address in Severn Road at around 7pm on Monday (December 26).

A woman in her 70s was sadly found dead when police and paramedics entered the property.

A 47-year-old man from Manchester was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said were keen to speak to people who may have seen someone entering or leaving number 32 Severn Street between 12pm on Christmas Day and 6.30pm on Boxing Day (Credit: Google)

He remained in police custody for questioning on Tuesday (December 27).

Det Supt Neil Drummond said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased at this difficult time.

“We have launched a murder investigation to establish the full circumstances of how she died.

“Although we have made an arrest, our investigation is very much ongoing and you will see officers in the area today carrying out enquiries.

“If you have any information you feel may assist our inquiry please speak to officers at the scene.”

Police said they were particularly keen to speak to people who may have seen someone entering or leaving number 32 Severn Street between 12pm on Christmas Day and 6.30pm on Boxing Day.

Residents in the area were also asked to review any CCTV or dashcam footage to see if they had captured anything suspicious.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 996 of December 26, 2022.