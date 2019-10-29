Blackpool Mercedes driver jailed over Chorley M61 drug driving crash that left man and woman seriously injured

A motorist who left a car driver with a bleed on the brain after causing his car to flip is starting a four year jail term.

Nathan Price, 28, of Common Edge Road, Blackpool, crashed into the back of a vehicle, causing it to flip, as he weaved in and out of traffic on the southbound M61 near junction 9.

At the time he had seven times the legally permitted amount of a cocaine derivative in his body.

In addition to the jail term, a judge at Bolton Crown Court disqualified him from the roads for six years.

The collision, at 10.30am on April 14, saw the motorway closed for seven hours as emergency crews assisted the victims.

The other motorist suffered a fractured skull, bleed on the brain, four broken ribs, and a broken arm which required a metal plate inserted.

He also had a broken finger, ligament ruptures, and was left with tilted vision and hearing problems.

The woman, who was a rear seat passenger, suffered a fractured spine, bruising to her shoulders and hips, and needed a temporary catheter.

Price previously appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court where he admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drug driving and driving without insurance.

At the time a prosecutor said: “ The defendant has been driving in a dangerous manner, swerving in and out of traffic and exceeding the speed limit.”