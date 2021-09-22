Blackpool masseur jailed for 2 years for sexually assaulting woman

Alan Garforth, 67, admitted sexually assaulting the woman - aged in her 20s - when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court on July 26.

He also pleaded guilty to an offence of sexual assault by penetration during the attack at his home in Pavey Close, Blackpool in October 2018.

On Monday (September 20), Garforth appeared for sentencing at Burnley Crown Court where he was jailed for two years for the sexual assault offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disgraced masseur Alan Garforth, 67, was jailed for two years for the sexual assault of a female client when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court on Monday (September 20)

He was also handed a further 1-year sentence for the offence of sexual assault by penetration, but he will serve this concurrently with his two-year sentence.

The court also imposed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order on Garforth and ordered him to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

Following his conviction in July, Det Sgt Nicole Ryder-Jones, of Blackpool Police, said: "Garforth’s actions were predatory and sexually motivated. We welcome him admitting his guilt.

"I must praise the victim and thank her for coming forward. She has showed great courage and strength in reporting the crimes to police.