Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who raped a 13-year-old girl in a Blackpool hotel has been jailed

The victim had travelled to the resort with two adults in the summer of 2020, and Matthew Tallentire befriended them on the beach.

They all socialised together and went back to a hotel room where Tallentire attacked the girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Preston Crown Court in January, a jury convicted Tallentire, 32, of two offences of rape and one offence of attempted rape following a trial.

Matthew Tallentire has been jailed for raping a teenage girl in a Blackpool hotel | Lancashire

He was subsequently remanded in custody. Tallentire, formerly of Blackpool but now of no fixed address, was later jailed for nine years after appearing at the same court last Friday (July 26).

Det Sgt Brittany Shaw of Lancashire Police’s Child Protection Team, said: “The girl showed incredible bravery in reporting to us what had happened to her in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She showed bravery again when giving evidence at the trial.

“I welcome the lengthy sentence handed down by the judge to Tallentire.

“When victims of sexual offences come forward, Lancashire Police will thoroughly investigate and do everything in our power to bring the offender before the courts."