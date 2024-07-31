Blackpool man who raped young girl, 13, in hotel room after befriending her on beach jailed

A man who raped a 13-year-old girl in a Blackpool hotel has been jailed

The victim had travelled to the resort with two adults in the summer of 2020, and Matthew Tallentire befriended them on the beach.

They all socialised together and went back to a hotel room where Tallentire attacked the girl.

At Preston Crown Court in January, a jury convicted Tallentire, 32, of two offences of rape and one offence of attempted rape following a trial.

Matthew Tallentire has been jailed for raping a teenage girl in a Blackpool hotelMatthew Tallentire has been jailed for raping a teenage girl in a Blackpool hotel
He was subsequently remanded in custody. Tallentire, formerly of Blackpool but now of no fixed address, was later jailed for nine years after appearing at the same court last Friday (July 26).

Det Sgt Brittany Shaw of Lancashire Police’s Child Protection Team, said: “The girl showed incredible bravery in reporting to us what had happened to her in Blackpool.

“She showed bravery again when giving evidence at the trial.

“I welcome the lengthy sentence handed down by the judge to Tallentire.

“When victims of sexual offences come forward, Lancashire Police will thoroughly investigate and do everything in our power to bring the offender before the courts."

If you have been the victim of a sexual offence, or know someone who has, report it to the police by calling 101.

