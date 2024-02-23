News you can trust since 1886
Blackpool man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Anthony Harley after fatal street attack

Anthony suffered a serious head injury and died nearly a month after the attack.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 15:18 GMT
Anthony Harley, 53, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre at around 8.35pm on February 19, 2023.

Known to his friends as Archie, he suffered a serious head injury and was left severely brain damaged.

Mr Harley was in a critical condition at Royal Preston Hospital for a month before he passed away on March 17.

Anthony Harley, 53, was assaulted in Church Street

On February 20, a day after the attack, Fowle, 33, was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding on February 20.

He was later charged with manslaughter following Mr Harley's death.

Fowler, of Brook Street, Blackpool, appeared at Preston Crown Court earlier this week where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He appeared at the same court on Friday to be sentenced.

