Blackpool man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Anthony Harley after fatal street attack
Anthony Harley, 53, was assaulted in Church Street in the town centre at around 8.35pm on February 19, 2023.
Known to his friends as Archie, he suffered a serious head injury and was left severely brain damaged.
Mr Harley was in a critical condition at Royal Preston Hospital for a month before he passed away on March 17.
On February 20, a day after the attack, Fowle, 33, was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding on February 20.
He was later charged with manslaughter following Mr Harley's death.
Fowler, of Brook Street, Blackpool, appeared at Preston Crown Court earlier this week where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
He appeared at the same court on Friday to be sentenced.