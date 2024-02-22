Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for 12 years after killing a man in Blackpool with a kitchen knife.

Police were called to a report a man had been stabbed outside an address in Hollywood Avenue shortly before 8am on August 6 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Welsh stabbed Ryan Broxup in the right leg during a confrontation in the communal gardens of Thornham Court.

Ryan, 49, did not die at the scene, but medical intervention could not prevent his death the following day from multi-organ failure.

That followed cardiac arrest because of severe blood loss caused by the stab wound to his leg.

James Welsh stabbed Ryan Broxup in the right leg during a confrontation (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Ryan and James were acquaintances but they fell out as Welsh thought Ryan was taking advantage of him by letting himself into his flat, helping himself to food and asking Welsh if he could use the flat to sell drugs.

The pair argued which led to the fatal altercation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welsh, 55, formerly of Hollywood Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.

He had denied murder and was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Judge Simon Medland KC jailed Welsh for 12 years for manslaughter, with a concurrent sentence of 12 months for possession of an offensive weapon.

Passing sentence, the judge said that Welsh taking the knife to the confrontation with Ryan was an aggravating feature of the case.

Ryan Broxup died the day after the attack from multi-organ failure (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the trial, Ryan's mum Mary Broxup spoke of her loss and paid an emotional tribute to her son.

She said: "Ryan was the last family member I had. Ryan lived his own life and had moved to various places across the UK, the most recent place being Blackpool.

"Although he lived away the majority of his adult life, he would always stay in touch. He would ring regularly, and I would try to visit him wherever he was.

"If I needed Ryan, he was there for me."

She added: "I did not see Ryan as an angel and I know he did wrong to people sometimes, however he didn't deserve to be killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Other people during the trial had been given the opportunity to say what happened that day in August but Ryan didn't have that opportunity and will not be able to."

Det Insp Simon Pritchard, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said knife crime is a "blight on communities."

“Incidents involving knives can have tragic consequences and this was sadly such an occasion," Det Insp Pritchard added.

"Ryan Broxup lost his life because Welsh chose to arm himself with a knife – Welsh now has to carry that responsibility.