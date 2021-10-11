Blackpool man jailed for 4 years for making and sharing indecent images of children
A Blackpool man has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of making and distributing indecent images of children.
Keith Buchanan, 26, of Warley Road, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, and three counts of distributing indecent images of children.
On Friday October 1, Buchanan appeared for sentencing at Preston Crown Court where he was jailed for four years.
He was placed on the Sex Offender's register for life, and handed a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Buchanan was also ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge.
