Blackpool man breaches requirements of suspended sentence and will appear at Preston Crown Court faced with a robbery charge
A Blackpool man has admitted breaching the requirements of his suspended sentence, and is set to appear at Preston Crown Court faced with a robbery charge.
Antonio Wheeler, 33, of no fixed abode appeared at Preston Magistrate’s Court on December 26 2023.
At court he admitted breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Blackpool Magistrates Court on June 17 2022 as he had failed to maintain contact with his responsible officer between November 2 and November 4, being out of contact, of no fixed abode and his whereabouts were unknown.
The suspended sentence had been ordered back in June in relation to an assault offence.
Wheeler also appeared at Preston Magistrate’s Court faced with a new charge, that of robbing an individual’s Samsung mobile phone on June 26 2022, contrary to section 8(1) of the Theft Act 1968. He will appear at Preston Crown Court on January 23.