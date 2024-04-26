Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cannabis farm has been raided by police in Blackpool.

Officers were called to the address after reports of a ‘disturbance’ on Wednesday night and discovered between 300 and 400 plants inside.

No arrests were made but Lancashire Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Police statement

Around 300 to 400 cannabis plants were seized from an address in Hill Street, South Shore on Wednesday night

A spokesperson for the force said: “On Wednesday night, a cannabis farm was discovered on Hill Street, Blackpool.

“Officers were called to an address after reports of a disturbance and located the cannabis farm, which held between 300 to 400 plants.

“Evidence was also found that the electricity meter had been by-passed, causing significant disruption throughout the premise.

“Electricity North West attended the address to ensure the area was safe.