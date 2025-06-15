Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment after they were reportedly attacked by a ‘bully-type dog’ in Blackpool.

Havelock Street in Blackpool | Google

Police were called to a property in Havelock Street, where the incident is said to have taken place, at 2.38am this morning (Sunday, June 15).

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital for treatment, both with dog bite injuries.

A bully-type dog was seized by police from the premises, alongside two other dogs.