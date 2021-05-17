Blackpool and Preston rapist's mugshot released after jail term imposed

It comes a week after Matthew Marcus Terry, 24, of Taylor Terrace, Blackpool, was convicted of committing attacks in Preston and Manchester in 2018.

Lancashire Police has to follow protocols before releasing images of offenders to the media.

Terry has to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Terry

During his sentencing last week, Judge Simon Medland QC told him he was” sexually demanding” especially when drunk, and that the impact on the women has been “significant” in terms of their relationships and mental health.

He added: “You exhibited boarish drunken behaviour to her which ended with you raping her...when it would have been obvious to you, if you had stopped to consider her feelings and her as a person, that she did not want to have sex with you at all.

Terry raped the first woman at an address in the Ashton area of Preston, and a second time at a house party in August 2018, in which he allegedly locked her in a bedroom.

The court heard allegations from a second woman came to light after she disclosed what had happened.

He sexually assaulted her at a Preston flat - while her boyfriend was in another room.