Blackburn woman wanted on recall to prison after breaching her licence conditions
Chantelle Kinnish, also know as Chantal June, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching her licence conditions.
Kinnish is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with blue eyes and dark brown hair.
Her last known address was Douglas Place in Blackburn.
She has also links to Morecambe and Lancaster.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected]
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.