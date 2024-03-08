Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chantelle Kinnish, also know as Chantal June, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching her licence conditions.

Kinnish is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Her last known address was Douglas Place in Blackburn.

Chantelle Kinnish is wanted on recall to prison after breaching her licence conditions (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She has also links to Morecambe and Lancaster.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected]

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.