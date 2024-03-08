Blackburn woman wanted on recall to prison after breaching her licence conditions

Her last known address was in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:17 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 15:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chantelle Kinnish, also know as Chantal June, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching her licence conditions.

Kinnish is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Her last known address was Douglas Place in Blackburn.

Chantelle Kinnish is wanted on recall to prison after breaching her licence conditions (Credit: Lancashire Police)Chantelle Kinnish is wanted on recall to prison after breaching her licence conditions (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Chantelle Kinnish is wanted on recall to prison after breaching her licence conditions (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She has also links to Morecambe and Lancaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected]

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:BlackburnLancashire PoliceMorecambeLancasterLancashirePolice