Blackburn woman arrested after quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs found in car
A woman was arrested after a quantity of suspected drugs were found inside a car in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Nov 2022, 2:28pm
Officers on patrol witnessed what looked to be a drug exchange from a vehicle in Oakenhurst Road on Wednesday night (November 24).
The car was subsequently stopped and searched by police.
A quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs were found inside the vehicle as well as a quantity of cash.
The driver, a 37-year-old woman from Blackburn, was arrested and later questioned in the concern of supply of drugs.