Blackburn woman arrested after quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs found in car

A woman was arrested after a quantity of suspected drugs were found inside a car in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 2:28pm

Officers on patrol witnessed what looked to be a drug exchange from a vehicle in Oakenhurst Road on Wednesday night (November 24).

The car was subsequently stopped and searched by police.

A quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs were found inside the vehicle as well as a quantity of cash.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman from Blackburn, was arrested and later questioned in the concern of supply of drugs.

If you are concerned about drug dealing in your community you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A quantity of suspected drugs were found after police stopped a car in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)