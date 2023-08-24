Anthony Stinson, 31, came across Charlotte Wilcock on the evening of March 3 as she smoked a cigarette on her doorstep in Primrose Terrace, Blackburn.

He then kicked her and stabbed her to death with a Stanley knife in her hallway.

Ms Wilcock’s 15-month-old daughter was left alone upstairs until police officers discovered her the next day.

The 31-year-old mother, who did not know Stinson, was found dead behind her front door.

In a victim impact statement Charlotte’s mum, Carole Smalley, said: “One thing that Stinson will never be able to take away from me are my memories of Charlotte and all of the good times that we had together as a family. She will never be forgotten.

“She was such a precious daughter and a very funny girl; I loved her deeply and miss her terribly.”

“I don’t think the feeling of loss and missing her will ever stop.

“I often think that I may be slowly moving forward and then I will hear a certain song or there will be a familiar smell and I am right back where I started with the most intense feelings of grief and sadness as I realise that she has gone forever.

“I want to remember Charlotte for all that she was in life – ridiculously funny, full of fun, extremely loving and just a little bit ditsy.

“She looked after me and she was the perfect mum to her two children, who she loved with all her heart.

“She was just a normal, everyday girl who enjoyed life and loved her friends and family.

“I never heard anyone say a bad word about her, she was so popular and the number of people who came to her funeral showed us that. If only she could have been there to see how much she meant to so many.

“We all miss you beyond words Charlotte and we will never forget you.”

When police arrested him, Stinson, of Queen Victoria Street, Blackburn, said he had been suffering from psychosis when he attacked Ms Wilcock and claimed to have seen the Devil.

But when detectives searched his phone, they found that he and a friend had made a rap video which described killing someone just an hour before the unprovoked attack.

CCTV footage also showed that just 15 minutes earlier, he made conversation with a local shopkeeper while buying alcohol and cigarettes.

Stinson pleaded guilty to Ms Wilcock’s murder at Preston Crown Court on Monday (August 21).

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years and two months on Thursday (August 24).

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Charlotte was an adored mum, daughter, stepdaughter, sister, niece, auntie and friend, and I cannot overstate the impact her death has had on all those who knew and loved her.

“The circumstances in which she was taken away are shocking.”

“Her loss has left a huge void that will never be filled in so many peoples’ lives and it is heartbreaking that her two children now have to grow up without her.