Blackburn man who stabbed woman multiple times after threatening to slit her throat jailed

A woman in her 20s was found with multiple stab wounds after police were called to a property in Rolleston Road at around 4.05pm on October 5, 2020.

Officers said the suspect, now known to be 25-year-old Levi Davidson, had also threatened to slit the victims' throat with a large zombie knife.

She was taken to hospital with injuries to her face, shoulder and back.

Davidson fled the scene following the attack but handed himself in at Greenbank Police Station later the same day.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Davidson, of Rolleston Road, Blackburn, was charged with attempted murder.

Today (June 7), Davidson pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was given a 16-year custodial sentence by Judge Heather Lloyd sitting at Preston Crown Court.

Davidson was also deemed to be a dangerous offender and was given a three-year extended licence period.

Levi Davidson (pictured) has been given a sentence totalling 19 years. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

DC Paul Beverley, of Blackburn CID, said: "Davidson lured his defenceless victim to the property under false pretences knowing full well that he was going to subject her to brutal and frenzied attack. The attack was cowardly and reckless, and it is a miracle that the victim did not lose her life.

“I would like to praise her for the bravery she has shown throughout the court process and my colleagues for the diligence and professionalism throughout this investigation.

"I welcome the sentence handed down by the Judge and I am glad the Court recognised the danger Davidson poses, meaning that he will continue to be monitored even after he is released from the custodial element of his sentence.

"I hope it sends out the strongest possible message that Lancashire Constabulary will not tolerate anyone brandishing or using weapons and will go after them with the full force of the law."

