Blackburn man who hurled abuse at 'innocent’ staff member at Burnley Bus Station jailed
Police were called to reports of a man being aggressive towards a staff member at Burnley Bus Station on Sunday.
The offender was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing damage and using threatening and abusive words and behaviour.
Officers later confirmed Andrew Ashworth, from Blackburn, was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison for criminal damage and Section 4a Public Order.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We take these reports very seriously, this type of behaviour is unacceptable and those who conduct themselves in such a manner will be prosecuted.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.