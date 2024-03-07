Blackburn man wanted for breaching conditions of his probation
Shabaz Malik, who also goes by Sunno, is wanted for breaching the conditions of his probation.
The 29-year-old is of medium build, with short black hair.
Shabaz is from the Blackburn area and he has links to Darwen.
If you have information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0808 of March 7 2024.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.