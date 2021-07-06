Blackburn man jailed for child sex offences

Suhail Mogra, 25, of Whitewell Place, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on July 1st to 34 months in prison, after being caught by police who were posing as the girl online.

Mogra began a conversation with the ‘girl’ on messenger app, Kik, in March 2020, before asking if she would like to meet him in a hotel room and perform sex acts on him.

The conversation then moved onto Whatsapp.

Suhail Mogra

Police carried out a warrant at his address in April 2020, seizing his mobile phone and other devices.

At court he pleaded guilty to arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

The conversation took place as part of a police operation to target paedophiles using internet chat rooms and messenger apps for the sexual exploitation of children.

DS Peter Denson, of Lancashire Police, said: “Mogra believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl online when he suggested they meet in a hotel and that the child perform sexual acts on him.

“On this occasion the person he was speaking to was a police officer and Mogra was arrested and subsequently brought before the courts.

"I am satisfied with the sentence he has now been given, and hope Mogra uses his time behind bars to reflect on the consequences of his actions.

“I also hope this case sends a message that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in Lancashire.

"We take child abuse and exploitation extremely seriously and anybody caught engaging in this type of criminality will be dealt with robustly and proportionately.”

If you have information or suspicions about child sexual exploitation please report it to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.